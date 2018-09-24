Election officials push to get Orange County voters registered

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - With National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, election workers in Orange County are preparing for a push to make sure voters are prepared.

According to Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, one of the most common questions his office receives is about verifying whether a voter is registered.

One common misconception is that a registration doesn't need updating after a change of address.

"You have to have your address up to date because when you vote, you're voting on who represents where you live on election day," Cowles said.

This year, records show an increase in new registrations from Hispanic voters. The impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017 is likely playing a role, as thousands of evacuees from Puerto Rico continue to call Central Florida home.

"The Hispanic population, particularly from Puerto Rico, is a very large number here in Central Florida," Cowles said. "They can become a key outcome to this election if they get out and vote."

Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in this year's general election.

Voters have the option of casting their ballot by mail, early voting or voting on election day.

Early voting is from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Oct. 22 and ending Nov. 4 in Orange County.

The general election is Nov. 6. For details on how to register to vote, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.



