2019 elections: Vote early in these Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 election season is underway in Central Florida, with some counties allowing residents to cast their votes sooner than others.
With it being an off-year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections, and even in those that do, early voting opportunities may not be available.
To find out whether you can vote early where you live, check the list of dates below, courtesy of your county's supervisor of elections office.
Orange County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 3
More info: OCFElections.com
Seminole County
Early voting: Saturday, Nov. 2
More info: VoteSeminole.org
Volusia County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28
More info: VolusiaElections.org
Brevard County
No early voting
More info: VoteBrevard.com
Lake County
No early voting
More info: LakeVotes.com
Osceola County
No elections this year
More info: VoteOsceola.com
Sumter County
No elections this year
More info: Sumterelections.org
Polk County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28
More info: PolkElections.com
Please contact your local supervisor of elections office for details on when and where to vote and what elections are taking place in your county.
