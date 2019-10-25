2019 elections: Vote early in these Central Florida counties

The federal court hearing in Florida on whether to count thousands of rejected mail-in and provisional ballots concluded on Wednesday after more than five hours without a decision from Judge Mark Walker.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 election season is underway in Central Florida, with some counties allowing residents to cast their votes sooner than others.

With it being an off-year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections, and even in those that do, early voting opportunities may not be available.

To find out whether you can vote early where you live, check the list of dates below, courtesy of your county's supervisor of elections office.

Orange County

Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 3

More info: OCFElections.com

Seminole County

Early voting: Saturday, Nov. 2

More info: VoteSeminole.org

Volusia County

Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28

More info: VolusiaElections.org

Brevard County

No early voting

More info: VoteBrevard.com

Lake County

No early voting

More info: LakeVotes.com

Osceola County

No elections this year

More info: VoteOsceola.com

Sumter County

No elections this year

More info: Sumterelections.org

Polk County

Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28

More info: PolkElections.com

Please contact your local supervisor of elections office for details on when and where to vote and what elections are taking place in your county.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.