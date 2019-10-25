Elections

2019 elections: Vote early in these Central Florida counties

Contact your local supervisor of elections office for election details

By ClickOrlando.com staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 election season is underway in Central Florida, with some counties allowing residents to cast their votes sooner than others.

With it being an off-year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections, and even in those that do, early voting opportunities may not be available.

To find out whether you can vote early where you live, check the list of dates below, courtesy of your county's supervisor of elections office.

Orange County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 3

More info: OCFElections.com

Seminole County
Early voting: Saturday, Nov. 2

More info: VoteSeminole.org

Volusia County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28

More info: VolusiaElections.org

Brevard County
No early voting 

More info: VoteBrevard.com

Lake County
No early voting

More info: LakeVotes.com

Osceola County
No elections this year

More info: VoteOsceola.com

Sumter County
No elections this year

More info: Sumterelections.org

Polk County
Early voting: Monday, Oct. 28

More info: PolkElections.com

Please contact your local supervisor of elections office for details on when and where to vote and what elections are taking place in your county.

