Who is Michael Bennet, Democratic candidate for president?

In a span of just a month, Michael Bennet made two major announcements that had completely different tones.

The first one was a somber one, as on April 3, Bennet, a U.S. senator from Colorado, announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Weeks later, following a successful surgery, Bennet had a more positive announcement May 2 for two reasons.

One, he was cancer-free, and two, he announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president, adding to the large list of party candidates.

After being superintendent of Denver Public Schools from 2005 to 2009, Bennet began his political career when in 2009 he was appointed by then-Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter to fill a vacated U.S. Senate seat in that state.

Bennet has been reelected twice in his time in the Senate.

Age: 54

Home state: Colorado

Family: Wife Susan, three children

Background: Has served as a U.S. senator from Colorado since 2009. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Denver Public Schools from 2005 to 2009.

Website: https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/

