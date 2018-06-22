Who's running for Florida's Senate seat in 2018?

It's election year for one of Florida's two seats in the U.S. Senate, which currently held by Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Candidates vying for Nelson's seat were required to file their qualifying paperwork with the Division of Elections by Friday at noon to be on the 2018 primary ballot.

After 8 years in office, Gov. Rick Scott has reached his term limit and filed to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Nelson.

By Friday at noon, three candidates had filed to run for Florida's Senate seat in the primary. There were also five write-in candidates.

Scott is expected to beat De La Fuente in the August primary to win the Republican ticket on the November ballot.

Here they are in alphabetical order.



Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (REP)

Lateresa L.A. Jones (Write in)

Howard Knepper, (Write in)

Michael S. Levinson (Write in)

Sen. Bill Nelson (DEM)

Rick Scott (REP)

Charles Frederick Tolbert (Write in)

David Weeks (Write in)

