Electric toy car explodes, prompts Palm Coast house fire

PALM COAST, Fla. - Fire engines swarmed a Palm Coast home Thursday night after a a child-size, battery-powered Volkswagen Beetle burst into flames.



"I'm scared the fire would go inside the house," homeowner Phal Pan said. "I hear boom and made me scared. I told my husband to go check in the room and he said 'It's nothing.' He went to the kitchen and saw the fire start over there in the corner."



The fire erupted on their back patio and firefighters said it came from a battery inside the Volkswagen electric toy car. A charred tire is all that's left of the pink and black mini Beetle.



The toy car belonged to 6-year-old Aaliyah Pan who got it for Christmas last year. The family said the fire also destroyed their exercise machine and melted two bikes.



Pan and her husband used two hoses to battle the flames but the smoke had already damaged their ceiling and melted part of the roof.



The family said they're not sure about getting another toy car for Aaliyah, but said they're glad no one was hurt.

