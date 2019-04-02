Endangered Florida panther struck, killed by car

LaBELLE, Fla. - An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the sixth fatal collision this year, out of eight total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-year-old male panther were found Saturday in Hendry County near LaBelle.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.



