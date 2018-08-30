Popular baby formula pulled from CVS shelves

If approved by regulators, the CVS-Aetna deal wouldn't only be the largest U.S. merger of the year -- it would be the largest American health insurance deal of all time.

OLDSMAR, Fla. - A Florida mom says she found that formula purchased at a CVS in Oldsmar. had been switched out for something that looked and smelled like all-purpose flour.

The woman’s discovery prompted all powered Enfamil baby formula being pulled from CVS shelves.

Alison Denning said the package looked fine and the protective seal was still in place, reported WFTS.

CVS offered Denning a refund, but she called the manufacturer, Mead Johnson, instead and shipped the product to the company.

CVS told WFTS last week:

"The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority and we have robust quality assurance policies and procedures in place to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We take our customer’s report of suspected tampering of Enfamil purchased at our Oldsmar store seriously. We will be contacting the supplier, and as a matter of precaution we have removed all Enfamil products from this store pending the outcome of our investigation."

CVS followed up with the following statement this week:

"Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable in our stores due to an internal review being conducted by CVS Pharmacy. Our store employees can assist customers with finding an alternative product in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

While Enfamil is not recalling the product, the company says anyone using the product should check the appearance of the package. If you are unsure about the formula, you can call the company’s hotline at 1-800-BABY123.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.