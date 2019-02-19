Engagement ring stolen in Lake County before man can pop big question

GROVELAND, Fla. - A Lake County couple is working to find a stolen enagement ring.

Justin Robinson told News 6 that he planned to propose to his live-in girlfriend Amanda Bacon on Valentine's Day.

However, Robinson said when he went to get the ring from the console of his truck, he found the vehicle had been ransacked. He said a thief stole the ring, credit cards and two wallets from the unlocked truck.

Robinson said he has filed a report with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and has contacted pawn shops to alert them to the theft.

