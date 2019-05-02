News

Enjoy three flavors in Dairy Queen's new Mini Blizzard Flights

Don't have to choose just one

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Dairy Queen)

Do you ever have a hard time deciding which Blizzard flavor you want from Dairy Queen?

Now you don’t have to pick just one. You can pick three with Dairy Queen’s new Mini Blizzard Flights. 

Along with the mini flights, DQ has six new summer flavors: Oreo Cookie Jar, Summer Berry Cheesecake, Caramel Cannonball, Cotton Candy, Brownie Dough and S’mores. 

Don’t delay, the mini flights are only available in May. The summer flavors will last through the end of summer. 

Click here to find a DQ near you.

 

