Disney ending fireworks spectacular at Epcot next summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Epcot's fireworks spectacular "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth" will shoot off the final fireworks at the end of next summer.

The Disney Parks Live Entertainment team says an all-new nighttime fireworks show is in the works and will debut immediately after the conclusion of "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth" on Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon in 2019.

"IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth" lit up the world starting in October 1999. The show features fireworks, torches, lasers and music. It also highlights the various countries in Epcot.

The new nighttime show is a part of new attractions coming to Epcot. Previously announced additions to Epcot include a "Guardians of the Galaxy" roller coaster, a "Ratatouille"-inspired attraction in World Showcase and a new restaurant next to Mission: SPACE.

More updates are to come on the Disney Parks Blog.

