Estranged husband of missing St. Cloud mother arrested

ST. CLOUD, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Otera Rivera and Angel Luis Rivera have been named persons of interest in disappearance of a missing St. Cloud mother.

Nicole Montalvo was reported missing after failing to pick up her 8-year-old son from school earlier this week.

Possible human remains were found on Friday during the search for Montalvo.

Montalvo's estranged husband Cristopher Otera Rivera was arrested on a probation violation.

His father was also arrested. Angel Luis Rivera was arrested on violation of another felony charge.

At sunrise, more than a dozen investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Hixon Avenue home of Montalvo's estranged husband and his parents.

Gibson said the discovery was made in the rear of the property. Detectives were focusing on an area behind a garage and near a tree line on the 5-acre property.



