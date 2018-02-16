Eustis commissioner says city employees should be able to carry concealed weapons

EUSTIS, Fla. - In light of a mass shooting at a school in South Florida on Valentine's Day, a Eustis commissioner moved to have city employees carry concealed weapons.

Commissioner Anthony Sabatini brought up the proposal during the commission meeting Thursday evening. He wrote in a Facebook post that his fellow commissioners dismissed his proposal.

"I believe the City gun ban strongly violates the spirit of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and unnecessarily endangers our public employees," Sabatini wrote online. "As a long-time concealed weapon carrier, I’m ashamed that some officials have deprived public employees of their God-given right to self-defense in the name of political correctness."

City employees include library staff, code enforcement officials and public works employees, to name a few.

While Sabatini's proposal was shot down, he's not the first Central Florida official to suggest that city employees carry weapons. Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has permitted 15 to 20 of his deputy tax collectors to openly carry firearms while performing their duties.

He said that because his office will no longer have to hire private security, the shift in policy will save his office $350,000 a year. That plan is expected to be fully implemented by August, according to an FAQ section about the policy on the tax collector's website.

Armed employees will be trained on how to use the weapons and each employee who chooses to openly carry a weapon will need to buy their own gun.

Because employees of the tax collector's office are considered revenue officers, they are exempt from the Florida statute that prohibits open carry.

