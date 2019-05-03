Evicted 90-year-old woman gets violent, refuses to leave home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 90-year-old woman who was recently evicted got violent and refused to leave the home where she used to live, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home on Oxford Avenue Thursday morning because Maria Bailey, 90, was screaming, demanding to be let inside and ignoring the property owner's requests for her to leave.

Court records show that a judge ruled on April 25 that Bailey should be evicted.

The landlord said Bailey broke a laundry room window by throwing a bucket at it and was kicking the house before officers arrived, according to the report.

An officer who tried to question Bailey said she kept pulling on the handle of the door to the laundry room door in an attempt to get in. She continued yelling and claiming the landlord broke some of her belongings as the officer escorted her to the front of the home, the affidavit said.

The landlord opened the door of the home to show the officer any damage, and Bailey rushed inside and refused to leave, according to authorities.

She sat down on a couch, grabbed the officer's hand and tugged her arm away in an attempt to not be handcuffed, the report said.

Police said Bailey continued to yell as she was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of burglary to a dwelling, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.

