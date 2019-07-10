Eviction prompts double murder-suicide in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A woman and her adult daughter were shot and killed Tuesday in a Deltona home by the mother's boyfriend, who also took his own life, Volusa County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Chitwood said deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to 610 Nardello Drive after relatives requested a well-being check. Deputies found Nancy Eads, her daughter Lisa Ferraro and the man shot to death.

Early Wednesday, Chitwood said Eads was trying to evict the man, prompting the double murder-suicide.

Chitwood said the man left a note at the scene, apologizing for his actions.

The man's name has not yet been released.

