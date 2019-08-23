Pilot dies in experimental plane crash in Groveland

GROVELAND, Fla. - The pilot of an experimental plane died when it crashed Friday afternoon in Groveland, authorities said.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the "experimental, amateur-built Aventura II aircraft" crashed as it tried to depart from the Florida Flying Gators Flight Park at about 11:15 a.m. It landed at the end of the grass strip.

Groveland police said the pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. He or she did not survive.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

