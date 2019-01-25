Flights delayed at major US airports due to air traffic control staff shortage

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday they are is unable to accept incoming flights at LaGuardia International Airport in New York due to a shortage of air traffic control staff at facilities that control air traffic over seven states.

A stop was ordered before 10 a.m. into LaGuardia, according to CNN. Some are also being delayed at Newark Liberty Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.



The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida, and a Washington D.C., center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida," the FAA said in a statement.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 400 flights were delayed across the U.S. Friday morning. Most airports affected by the air traffic control staffing shortage were experiencing delays around 15 minutes.

Travelers can check the status of their flights and airport delays at fly.faa.gov.

The FAA, Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Patrol employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began Dec. 22.

During the shutdown, TSA has been experiencing an increasing number of workers calling in sick compared to the same time last year. TSA experienced a national rate of 7.4 percent of unscheduled absences on Tuesday, compared to a 3.2 percent rate one year ago on the same day.

