Facebook, Instagram ban ‘sexual use' of eggplant, peach emojis

If the eggplant or peach emojis are two of your frequently used emojis, you might want to find new favorites.

Facebook and Instagram, which share the same community standards, quietly released updates to their guidelines, stating that using an eggplant or peach emoji in a sexual manner could get a user banned, according to the New York Post.

“We aren’t taking action on simply the emojis,” Instagram officials told the Post. Content "will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations.”

The new standards for the popular social media platforms were updated in July but didn’t go into effect until September, the Post said.

Just be careful the next time you make a post where you might include an eggplant or a peach.



