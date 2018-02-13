Fall back? Nope, not under Florida time-change bill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring ahead, yep. Fall back, nope.

Floridians would stop having to change their clocks twice a year if some state legislators get their way.

Bills are moving through the Florida Legislature that call for Florida to remain in Daylight Saving Time all year, instead of limiting it between March and November.

Americans move their clocks up one hour each spring and then move them back later in the year.

A House panel on Thursday approved the bill (HB 1013) sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Nunez and the legislation is now heading to the full House.

Nunez said the move would boost the economy and would not disrupt students' schedules during the school year.

The bill sponsors in the Senate have amended the bill to mirror the House's version. Originally, the Senate bill would have forced all of Florida to fall into the Eastern time zone. Currently, northwest Florida is in the Central time zone.

Sen. Greg Steube, the sponsor of the Senate bill, said the move would allow many businesses to stay open longer.

The sponsors of the bill said the measure has to pass one more Senate committee before it ends up on the Senate floor for a vote, which could happen in the next few weeks.

The Florida Legislature doesn't have the final say. Gov. Rick Scott would have to sign it, and Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

