Family asks for continued prayers for Officer Kevin Valencia 1 week after shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rev. David Uth at First Baptist Orlando lifted Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia and his loved ones up in prayer Sunday morning, nearly one week after he was struck by gunfire.

The family gathered on Father’s Day, and asked that people keep Valencia, who has a 5-year-old and 8-month-old son, in their prayers.

Valencia was shot in the head just before midnight on June 10 as he tried to speak with Gary Lindsey Jr., who would later kill four children he held hostage before taking his own life.

"He blessed me with two amazing little boys and he was — he is — he is the most amazing father ever," Meghan Valencia said.

Valencia remains in critical condition. Click here if you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account to help his family with expenses.

