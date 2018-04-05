Family says they came home to find man sleeping in 4-year-old's closet

APOPKA, Fla. - A Seminole County woman was startled Saturday to find a man asleep in her 4-year-old son's closet.

The woman told News 6 she and her family, including two toddlers, returned home Saturday afternoon after being gone for about an hour. She tried to put her 4-year-old son down for a nap, but he was being fussy and throwing toys around. When mom and son went to pick up the toys, which landed near the closet, they saw a man sleeping inside.

The woman said she grabbed her son and ran out to tell her husband. The family left the house and called 911.

“We just came home and we found some guy sleeping in my son’s closet,” one of the homeowners said in a 911 call.

The homeowner said he was lying facedown in the closet, possibly crying, according to the 911 call.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to find the man still sleeping in the closet, according to the arrest report. Deputies later identified the suspect as Charles Maynard, 38, of Merritt Island.

According to deputies, before being placed into handcuffs and taken out of the house Maynard asked where he was and said, "I would never go into someone's house. I wouldn't trespess."

The homeowners told News 6 that before they left that day they didn't lock the back door and that this was a good reminder for busy people to take a second and to make sure they lock up.

