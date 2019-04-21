Family, friends of 14-year-old looking for answers after death

ORLANDO - Family and close friends of 14-year-old Antony Lorenzo Reid spent Easter Sunday grieving.

Investigators said the teen was shot and killed outside his home on Saturday on JR Street and Star Bright Drive.

It’s a sad reality for so many people.

Detectives have not released a motive for his shooting and no arrest has been made.

Neighbors said they heard at least one gunshot and are trying to piece the whole thing together, just like grieving family and friends.

“The loss of a 14-year-old child, that’s a shame,” said Ricardo McMillian. “And pray for an arrest.”

If anyone has any information, please call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

