Fans can 'cake shake' down to Lake Buena Vista for new Portillo's location

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - People can soon get Chicago-style food near the most magical place on earth.

Portillo's is opening a new location at Lake Buena Vista as part of The Village at O-Town West development.

People can soon relish in the new food choices Portillo's will bring to the Orlando-area. From Italian beef sandwiches to its world-famous chocolate cake, and of course, its true Chicago-style hot dog, people can soon enjoy some of Portillo's delicacies at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard.

Portillo's expects to open the restaurant late 2020.

This will be the restaurant's 68th location in the country and the third in the Sunshine State.

A Portillo's spokesperson says fans can enjoy Chicago-style favorites from the Portillo's food truck, the Beef Bus in Orlando closer to opening day.

