23-year-old shot, killed at Orange County apartments

A fatal shooting is investigated in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Orange County.

The fatal shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Holden Avenue near Rio Grande Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a residence. The man was later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

#breaking: Orange County Deputies say this is a deadly shooting @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/gnfujEQ4lw — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) November 6, 2019

#Breaking: shooting investigation at an apartment complex on Holden Avenue @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/tJhV9GJmxB — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) November 6, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.