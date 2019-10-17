FDLE: Florida exotic dancer swindled elderly man out of $51,000

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An exotic dancer moved in with an elderly man she met while working then stole more than $38,000 from him, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators said one of the man's family members contacted them in May to report the exploitation.

Chalsey O'Brien, 27, was found to have moved into the man's Volusia County home in 2018 after meeting him at the club where she worked, a news release said. Between September 2018 and May, she withdrew $38,448.80 in cash from the man's checking account and made unauthorized transfers, according to authorities.

Agents said she used the victim's debit card and other personal information to order $12,951.94 worth of merchandise, which she then sold for cash.

O'Brien also transferred money from the man's money market account to his checking account by phone so he wouldn't discover the theft, records show.

O'Brien was arrested Wednesday on a charge of grand theft of a victim over 65 and criminal use of personal identification information of a victim over 60. She's being held at the Volusia County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.