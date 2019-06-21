FDOT releases video of SunRail train hitting car in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation released video of a SunRail train hitting a car in Longwood.

The incident happened Wednesday night just north of the station on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Longwood police said no one was hurt in the incident.

It is unclear why the SUV turned onto the tracks.

SunRail passengers dealt with more delays Thursday morning.

Another train hit another SUV along Horatio Avenue in Maitland.

Police said the SUV was stopped on the tracks waiting for a red light when the arms came down at the crossing.

Another vehicle was hit by a train in the same area earlier this June.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.