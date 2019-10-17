Federal Trade Commission tallies 5.4 million complaints about unwanted calls

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Trade Commission’s battle to track and block unwanted calls has already accumulated 239.5 million numbers on the agency’s do not call registry.

The new report, released Thursday, points to a staggering 5.4 million complaints about unwanted calls this year with 71% of those complaints linked to a robocall.



According to the FTC, imposter calls are the “most-reported type of unwanted call, with 574,000 complaints.”



WKMG-TV has been working with YouMail Inc. CEO Alex Quilici, and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to expose the most common recordings reported in central Florida.

The next most-reported topics on the unwanted robocalls theme include: medical issues and prescriptions, as well as reducing debt, the FTC said.



According to the FTC, the states with the most consumer complaints (per 100,000 population) were Colorado, Oregon, Arizona, New Jersey and Nevada.



More than 4 million numbers were placed on the Feds do not call list this year.



On Friday, News 6 and YouMail Inc. will release the top 10 robocall list reported by residents in the Orlando area.



The recordings and data are based on complaints filed by Florida YouMail App customers. The top scheme is a deal for medical braces ultimately charged to Medicare accounts at inflated fees.



