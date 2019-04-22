Felon shoots himself in leg, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police say a convicted felon accidentally shot himself, although the suspect denied ever having a gun.

Authorities said they were called Sunday to Southwest 1st Street and found Andre Desmond Harris, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses told police that Harris shot himself, then gave the gun to someone to hide, according to the report.

A chrome .22 caliber revolver with white grips was found in that person's residence, the affidavit said.

Police said when they spoke with Harris while he was being treated at a hospital, he denied shooting himself in the leg or possessing a gun.

He said he was involved in confrontations with two people at two different locations earlier in the day, but he didn't know who shot him and didn't see anyone in the area before he was shot, according to the affidavit.

No gunshot residue was found on Harris' hand, but forensic evidence indicated the shot was fired at close range, authorities said.

Harris was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

