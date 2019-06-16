Female pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Daytona Beach on Saturday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Patricia Mortimer, 49, was attempting to cross Nova Road near a Burger King when she was struck by a black Nissan Maxima, police say.

Mortimer was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with serious injuries and is in serious condition, authorities said.

Traffic homicide investigators said it appears as if Mortimer was not utilizing the crosswalk and is at fault in the incident, authorities said.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the Nissan, authorities said.



