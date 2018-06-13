FHP: Man killed when Camaro splits in half during street race

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed when he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro during a street race then crashed into a tree with enough force to split the vehicle into two pieces, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Rufus Jim Donely, 44, of Ocala, was driving above the 55 mph speed limit a 1968 Camaro eastbound on County Road 316 around 12:25 p.m. on April 21 when he lost control of the car, veered left and rotated counter-clockwise until it struck a large tree on the north shoulder.

The Camaro split in half with the front section of the car coming to rest on the north side of the tree and the rear and middle portion rotated counter-clockwise before it came to rest on the north shoulder, according to the crash report.

Donely died at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said Wednesday that they believe Donely was racing a Chevrolet Blazer before the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cpl. Mark Baker at 352-512-6645 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

