FHP releases video of suspect stealing cruiser; man hits 149 mph at one point

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a 22-year-old Largo man accused of stealing a cruiser and leading Florida troopers on a chase May 2.

Shane Jensen has been charged with 20 felony counts, including four that were added after he tried to steal an officer's gun at the hospital and assaulted officers at the jail.

Investigators said around 4 p.m., a trooper saw Jensen, who appeared to be medically distressed, along the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County.

Troopers said Jensen was sitting on the grass shoulder next to the trooper's cruiser.

When the trooper went to get Jensen water, he got up and stole the cruiser, according to FHP.

The highway patrol said the suspect reversed the cruiser and accelerated toward three troopers in an attempt to run them over.

Investigators said Jensen drove into Osceola County.

Troopers responded by deploying stop sticks, according to investigators.

Jensen avoided the sticks, drove on the grass median and stopped against a guardrail, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said he exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.

He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At one point during the chase, he hit 149 mph.

No troopers or civilians were injured in the incident, according to the highway patrol.

He was also wanted out of Clearwater innection with a carjacking case.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.