FHP searches for driver who struck 2 pedestrians in Marion County, killing 1

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a driver who struck two pedestrians Saturday night in Marion County and fled the scene. One of the pedestrians has since died.

Troopers said the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Northeast 25th Avenue, just north of the road's intersection with Northeast 38th Street.

According to the crash report, 72-year-old Christine Sullivan and 74-year-old Eileen Tillery, both of whom are from Ocala, were crossing the road when an unknown vehicle struck them. The report states that both victims were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Tillery suffered serious injuries and Sullivan was pronounced dead.

The FHP is asking anyone with any information about the hit-and-run to call them at 800-387-1290 or to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-6880.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.