Find a 'March for Our Lives' event happening near you

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 1 million people are expected to turn out Saturday for rallies held across the country, including in the nation's capital, following the school shooting last month in South Florida.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in the Feb. 14 attack, have spearheaded what's being called the "March for Our Lives." It could become one of the largest marches in history with people turning out in Washington, D.C., and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.

In Washington, students will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday alongside pop stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. It comes as the students are pressing for stricter gun control measures after the attack.

Rallies are also being held in every county in the Orlando area Saturday. Details on when and where the local marches will take place can be found in the list below.

Seminole

"March for Our Lives" at Lake Eola Park, 1 p.m., 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, Florida 32801 (event listed under Seminole County but held in Orange County)

Osceola

"March for Our Lives," noon to 3 p.m., 1 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida

Orange

"March for Our Lives" Orlando, 1 p.m., 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, Florida 32801

"March for Our Lives" Apopka, 1: 30 p.m., The Learning Experience Apopka, 2295 East Semoran Boulevard

Brevard

"March for Our Lives" at Eau Gallie Causeway, noon to 3 p.m., State Road 518, Melbourne, Florida 32935

Volusia

"March for Our Lives" in Daytona Beach, 10 a.m. to noon, ISB Bridge and Beach Street, 100 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

"March for Our Lives" rally and march in Riverside Park, 10 a.m., 299 South Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Flagler

"March for Our Lives," 10 a.m. to noon, Palm Coast Parkway and Boulder Rock Drive

Sumter

"March for Our Lives" at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, noon to 2 p.m., 1000 Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages, Florida 32162

Marion

"March for Our Lives" at Ocala Downtown Historic Square, 4 to 6 p.m., 1 NE 1st Ave., Ocala Florida, 34470

Lake

"March for Our Lives" Mount Dora, 10 a.m., Gilbert Park Pavilion No. 2, 310 S. Tremain St., Mt Dora, Florida 32757

Tavares "March for Our Lives," noon, Wooton Park, 100 E Ruby St., Tavares, Florida 32278

