Find key items from first ‘Harry Potter' movie at Universal Studios Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wizarding World of Harry Potter can be a magical experience each time you visit Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure.

Every part of the Wizarding World is filled with meticulous details from the books and movies, and it's also stocked with original or inspired props from the movie.

Here’s where you can find “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” items at the parks:

Hagrid’s motorbike

Rubeus Hagrid’s motorbike is one of the first “magical” visuals given to us in the first movie. Hagrid is Hogwarts’ groundskeeper and is first seen flying, holding Harry Potter as an infant to meet Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall.: By Gringotts in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios



Diagon Alley

We first see Diagon Alley after Hagrid uses his trusty umbrella to tap a pattern on a brick wall. This same idea is used for the parks, where you pass by the brick wall to see what Diagon Alley has to offer. If you don’t know where to look, you might miss it.Universal Studios across from the Knight Bus display

Gringott's Bank

Hagrid takes Harry to visit Gringott's for his first time. This is where he discovers the money left for him by his parents and sees goblins for the first time. The next time we get an inside look at Gringott's is during the final film.Inside Diagon Alley at Universal Studios



Hedwig

Students at Hogwarts are able to bring an animal with them to Hogwarts, which includes owls. Hedwig is Harry’s owl, given to him by Hagrid as a birthday gift, and becomes one of his greatest companions.King’s Cross Station in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios



Ollivander's

Harry was taken to Ollivander's wand shop by Hagrid to pick out a wand – or to have a wand choose him. Harry's wand is made of holly and has a phoenix feather core.The shop can be found in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure, and you can even take part in an interactive show where a wand chooses someone in the audience.



Platform 9 ¾

Harry’s first time going to Hogwarts meant riding the Hogwarts Express and finding Platform 9 ¾ - a platform that Muggles don’t think exists. He goes around asking people, who think he’s crazy, until he finds Ron Weasley and his family rushing for the train.King’s Cross Station in Diagon Alley in Universal Studios



Sorting Hat

We first see the Sorting Hat when Harry arrives at Hogwarts following his ride on the Hogwarts Express. Harry and the Sorting Hat are shown to have differing views on which House Harry should be placed in for the rest of his time at Hogwarts.The Forbidden Journey ride inside Hogwarts at Islands of Adventure



Nimbus 2000

The first broomstick Harry receives is a Nimbus 2000, a gift from Professor McGonagall after he makes the Quidditch team. Harry goes on to be a Seeker for Gryffindor where his sole purpose is catching the Golden Snitch.Dervish & Banges shop in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure or check out the Quidditch shop in Diagon Alley at Universal.



Mirror of Erised

Harry discovers the Mirror of Erised after fleeing the Restricted Section of the library to escape from trouble using his Invisibility Cloak. Here is where he sees himself alongside his parents in his reflection.The Forbidden Journey ride in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure



Hagrid’s Hut

Harry, Ron and Hermione Granger are visiting Hagrid’s hut when they see a dragon hatch from an egg. Hagrid won the dragon egg in a card game from someone at a bar.Next to Flight of the Hippogriff in Islands of Adventure. If you look closely, you can find a reference to the dragon by the front door.

