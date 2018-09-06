Fire displaces families at Sanford apartment complex

SANFORD, Fla. - A fire broke out early Thursday at a Sanford apartment complex, displacing 11 people, including two children.

The fire was reported at the Roselea Manor Apartments on Ridgewood Avenue near U.S. 17-92 and State Road 417.

The Sanford Fire Department said four units were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

"One had water damage underneath, and the others had smoke damage." said Tommy Miller, of the Red Cross.

He said the fire may have started in the utility room of one of the apartments.

"If they didn't have smoke detectors, it might have been worse. The smoke detector alerted the family and they got out." Miller said.

Fire rips through an apartment in Sanford forcing four families out of their homes. Firefighters say no one was hurt. Hear from the @RedCross coming up at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/e9cANmYD56 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 6, 2018

The Red Cross said they are helping the victims find a place to stay.

