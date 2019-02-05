Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers due to injury hazard

Check your child's playroom: Fisher-Price has recalled a popular, pink Barbie vehicle.

Officials issued a recall for the Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers after it was discovered the cars could continue to run after the foot pedal was released.

The campers with model number FRC29 should immediately be taken away from children and sent back to Fisher-Price for a free repair after contacting the company.

About 44,000 vehicles have been recalled after 17 reports were filed, officials said. No injuries were reported, however.

The hot pink vehicle was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2018 until January 2019.

Fisher-Price can be contacted at 1-800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts,” or www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

