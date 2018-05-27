Fisherman bitten while releasing shark at Ponce Inlet

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was bitten by a shark as he released it into the waters at Ponce Inlet Sunday, Volusica County officials said.

The 52-year-old Mount Dora man caught the 3-foot shark while fishing inside the Lighthouse Point Park.

The man said as he was releasing it back into the waters, it turned around and bit his foot.

The shark left the scene unharmed, but the man suffered minor injuries. He was not transported for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.