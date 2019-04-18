Fishing captain catches 757-pound swordfish in Florida Keys

A fishing captain in the Florida Keys said he caught a 757-pound swordfish.

Captain Nick Stanczyk said he took a couple of people off the coast of Islamorada.

During the adventure, the captain noticed something started tugging on a line.

With the help of two others, Stanczyk said it took eight hours to bring in the fish.

It took seven people to get the fish off the boat.

The official record is 612 pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fish was cleaned and harvested.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.