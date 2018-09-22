Flagler County Sheriff's Office seeks missing boy, 17

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy with a diminished mental capacity.

Deputies said Ricky Wheeler was last seen Friday at the Madison Green apartments behind Tom Gibbs Chevrolet on State Road 100.

Wheeler is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds and was last seen wearing camo Army shorts, green Nike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes. Deputies said he was carrying a red and white water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.