Flames rise through roof of Mims house in remote location, officials say

MIMS, Fla. - A fire has burned through the roof of a Mims home, according to an official from the Seminole County Fire Department.

Lt. Andy Gay said the fire, which overtook the home on the 10000 block of Etiphyte Road, was already well-developed when firefighters arrived. He said the area is very remote, which can delay crews from getting to the area. Volusia County Fire Rescue is also assisting because of the home's location.

VCFR spokeswoman Joanne Magley said the fire was possibly caused by ammunition.

It is unknown if the owners were home when the fire broke out. As of 12:30 p.m., crews were still working to extinguish the flames.

