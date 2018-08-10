Report: Passengers faint on Orlando flight after AC goes out on plane

A flight intended to travel from Orlando to England has reportedly suffered two days worth of problems, including customers fainting on the plane from heat.

The Mirror reports that the Virgin Atlantic flight was scheduled to leave Orlando International Airport Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m. Passengers boarded normally and then had to wait inside the plane at the terminal for two hours. Flight staff reportedly told passengers that the air conditioning on the flight was broken.

"Paramedics had to enter the plane and remove passengers who had fainted due to the heat," one passenger told The Sun.

Around 11 p.m., the plane returned to the gate and the pilot informed the group that they would not be flying that day. The flight was rescheduled to leave at 6 p.m. Thursday, using the same plane, according to reports.

A spokesperson from Virgin Atlantic said that the second flight was diverted to Shannon, Ireland after reports of smoke on the the plane. Two pilots and a crew member had to be checked for smoke inhalation once the plane landed, according to reports.

"It was obviously extremely serious," one passenger told The Sun.

The flight has been delayed for over 30 hours. The Virgin Atlantic representative said the flight is now on its way again to London Gatwick Airport.

"We'd like to apologize to our customers for the disruption to their journey and thank them for their patience," the representative said.

