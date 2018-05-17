Video: Florida alligator is no match for trio of sandhill cranes

SANFORD, Fla. - An alligator versus a trio of sandhill cranes might not seem like a fair fight, but in one recent instance caught on camera, the long-legged birds came out on top.

In what might be one of the most Florida staredowns ever, the scaly beast paused just a few feet from the birds as they were strolling through some grass.

More News Headlines

[READ: 'Aggressive' 11-foot alligator wrangled from neighborhood in The Villages]

A few tense moments pass, then one bird flinches and the reptile retreats back across the street. The alpha avian then chases the gator as it gets on its way and away from the birds.

The 28-second video, which was filmed Wednesday outside Gators Riverside Grill in Sanford, ends with the fowl reigning as the clear victor as both species return to their respective sides of the road.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.