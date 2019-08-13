Florida bus drivers remix 'Old Town Road' in hilarious video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Call it a public parody, just in time for the back to school season.

Zephyrhills bus driver Jay Heilman wanted to tell people life was like as a public school bus driver, and he did it to the tune of "Old Town Road."

The hit song, originally recorded by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, talks about going down an old town road, a lyric Heilman said he related to as he traveled down Richland Road, which inspired his remix.

"Half of my bus route for the 2018-2019 school year consisted of driving down some of the roughest dirt roads in east Pasco County," he wrote in the YouTube video description. "I kept hearing the kids on my bus singing this song called 'Old Town Road' and that’s when I jokingly came up with the chorus of the song."

He said "Washboard Road" lyrics are based on true events. From bumpy roads, people not stopping for school buses and the unfortunate physical pain the in the behind that comes with sitting on your bus route for too long.

[WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW]

"I got a large group of my friends together to act in the video as 'my kids' doing everything we get onto our kids about while having some serious fun in the process!" he said about the creation of the video.

The music video makes sure to thank all of the bus drivers, assistants, mechanics and transportation staff that makes busing students to school possible.

"As a member of public school transportation, the job can often times be a thankless one," Heilman posted. "And if you did not already know, you are awesome!"

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.