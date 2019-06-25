Florida caretaker accused of raping quadriplegic woman

SANFORD, Fla. - DNA evidence helped investigators arrest a 47-year-old caregiver accused of twice raping a quadriplegic woman at her Sanford home, according to police.

Sanford police began investigating the case in March after an officer conducted a well-being check on the quadriplegic victim. The woman told the officer she was raped by her caretaker, Scott Mathewson, according to the arrest report.

The victim has suffered from paralysis of her legs and arms since she was 23 years old, police said. She lives with her sister and two others, including Mathewson, according to the report.

The woman told police Mathewson forcefully conducted oral sex on her March 17 and she tried but failed to fight him off. The victim told police that later that same day Mathewson raped her vaginally after she had a bath.

Mathewson denied assaulting the woman to police and said his DNA would not be found on her body.

A rape kit was conducted by a nurse at the Seminole County Health Department and submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA analysis. Investigators also took samples from Mathewson.

The FDLE crime laboratory analyst told investigators the tests showed the suspect's DNA on samples taken from the victim. The area where the samples were collected from matched the victim's account of the sexual battery, according to police.

On June 20, a Seminole County judge signed a warrant for Mathewson's arrest on charges of sexual battery of a physically incapacitated person.

Mathewson turned himself in Monday at the Sanford Police Department and was booked into the Seminole County jail.

On Tuesday, during a first appearance the judge ordered Mathewson be held without bail. He was also ordered not to contact the victim. His next court date is Aug. 20.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.