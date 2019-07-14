Florida Department of Corrections investigates brutal YouTube video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is conducting an investigation after a YouTube video shows officers repeatedly attacking an inmate.

The video shows at least ten officers jumping onto the man, who is already on the ground, at one point, you see one corrections officer repeatedly punch the inmate.

“This video is deeply disturbing. We have zero tolerance for officer abuse or misconduct for any reason," Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said. "The actions of these individuals will not be tolerated."

The Office of the Inspector General has launched an immediate investigation, officials said.

According to authorities, all officers involved have been taken out of contact with inmates and will not be allowed to return to full duty until a thorough investigation has been completed.

"Those found participating in any level of abuse, or failing to properly report abuse, will be subject to administrative and criminal charges,” Inch said.

Officials tell News 6 the inmate will be relocated to a different facility.

