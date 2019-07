PHOTO CREDIT: FCSO

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County Sheriff's Deputy found a python during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The ball python was in a black duffel bag.

“He was kind enough to pose for a quick photo before continuing on his ride,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter.

Investigators said the stop was made for following too closely.

The driver only got a warning, according to investigators.

