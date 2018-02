BOCA RATON, Fla. - A family got a scaly surprise when they found a gator taking a dip in their backyard pool.

Pictures posted to Facebook by Boca Raton police show the gator, estimated at 8 feet long, going for a swim.

Officers responded and kept a safe distance while wildlife officers showed up to get the gator out of the water.

There's no word from FWC about where the gator ended up.

