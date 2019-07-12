Florida guardian accused of falsifying 'do not resuscitate' orders in nearly 100 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida judge is seeking removal of a guardian from 98 cases after finding she "abused her powers" by filing "do not resuscitate" orders on behalf of clients without permission from their families.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Circuit Judge Janet C. Thorpe filed a notice for removal last week against Rebecca Fierle.

Florida law allows a guardian to be appointed by a judge for minors and adults with mental or physical disabilities. The guardian makes all determinations for that person, including financial and medical decisions.

Records show a guardianship court monitor was appointed this month to investigate claims of abuse. A hearing was held on Fierle's removal Thursday. News outlets were barred from the courtroom.

Fierle's attorneys are seeking to have the judge removed from the case.



