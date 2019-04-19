Florida Lottery education contributions reach $35 billion

The Florida Lottery announced today with its latest transfer to the state’s Education Enhancement Trust Fund that $35 billion has been contributed to date over the past 31 years.

Of that $35 billion, Florida’s public schools have received $11.6 billion, colleges and universities have received $8.4 billion and more than $5.6 billion has funded the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

“The Florida Lottery continues to prove itself as a dedicated partner to education in Florida,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Today’s announcement of $35 billion in total contributions to education means that Florida students from the Panhandle to the Keys will continue to have an opportunity to get a great education in our state.”

For the past 17 consecutive years, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $1 billion annually to public education.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.