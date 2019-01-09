Florida man accused of burning son with 'torch-style lighter' to teach him lesson about fire

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Central Florida father burned his 4-year-old son with a lighter to teach him a lesson about not being careless with fire, officials said.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Jesse Colaw, 26, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery on a child.

An arrest report said the boy showed up at preschool Monday with a "fresh" injury on his wrist and told staff his father had burned him.

The boy's mother said she and her husband noticed a burn mark on his bedroom door and warned him about the dangers of fire, according to officials. Police said she left the room and heard the boy screaming moments later.

Police said Colaw decided to burn the boy with a "torch-style lighter" to teach him a lesson.

It's unclear if Colaw has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.