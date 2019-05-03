Florida man accused of using BB gun, werewolf mask to torture girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of torturing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter by burning her, shooting her with a BB gun and wearing a werewolf mask to scare her.

Andrew Ross Celaius, 37, was arrested April 9, but additional charges were announced Wednesday.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan described videos investigators found of Celaius torturing the child as "the thing nightmares are made of."

Morgan said Celaius placed a dog collar on the girl and shocked her awake at night. Then, he stood over her wearing a werewolf mask, Morgan said.

Investigators said the mother didn't know about the abuse. It was discovered when she brought the girl to a hospital for treatment of ringworm, which turned out to be burns.

Celaius faces multiple counts of child cruelty. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

